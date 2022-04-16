81 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Tutors for Kids seeks volunteers to help in classrooms

By Staff Report

The 2022-2023 school year is just a few months away and Tutors for Kids is looking for volunteers.

Tutors
Tutors for Kids orienteers who recently met at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center included (from left) Karen Vitro, Village of Collier; Chris Meinholz, Village of Fernandina; Lisa George, Village of Valle Verde; and Chuck Ramberg, Village of Buttonwood.

Tutors for Kids is an all-volunteer non-profit 501(C)(3) organization that tutors students one-on-one in their classrooms. The group’s tutors currently help students in a dozen Title One elementary and middle schools in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties.

Teaching experience is not needed to join Tutors for Kids. The only requirement is a commitment to help children be successful and to improve their academics.

Karen Vitro, of the Village of Collier, is one of four orienteers who recently met at the Sea Breeze Recreation Center to map out plans to help new tutors get started in the classroom in the fall.

“We share tutoring techniques with volunteers from all walks of life,” said Vitro, a former math coach and staff developer. “Our goal is to make the volunteer comfortable in the classroom while working under the direction of the classroom teacher.”

All prospective tutors will attend a two-hour orientation session. After that session, the new tutors may elect to attend “How to Tutor in Language Arts/ Reading” and “How to Tutor in Math” workshops also offered by the orienteers.

Retired mechanical engineer Chuck Ramberg, of the Village of Buttonwood, is another Tutors for Kids orienteer. He was amazed by how much of a difference tutors can make.

“As a result of attending the orientation, we hope new tutors will feel they can walk into a classroom in the fall and get right into helping these kids in grades K through 5, or in the middle school if they choose that level,” Ramberg said. “Once I got into the school at Wildwood Elementary, I was blown away that they really did need a lot of help and how I can help them. In my first year in helping with reading in the 4th grade, the class went from a “D” reading level to a “B” level by the end of the first year.  It was all due to the many tutors they had at that time.”

If you would like to volunteer or receive more information, call the Tutors for Kids hotline at (352) 568-5843. Leave a message and someone will call you back. You can also visit the Tutors for Kids website.

