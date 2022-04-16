86.4 F
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Village of Calumet Grove man to lose license after blaming possum for Jeep crash

By Meta Minton
A Village of Calumet Grove man will lose his driver’s license for six months after blaming a possum for a Jeep crash in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Enver Can Gocay, 30, who resides at 7782 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop, had been driving the Jeep on Dec. 12 when he crashed on Buena Vista Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Winifred. The vehicle was lying on its right side with both airbags deployed when emergency personnel arrived on the scene, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Gocay’s hands, legs and face were covered with blood due to a nose injury. He claimed a possum ran out in the road in front of him, prior to the crash. Gocay struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .151 and .145 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Gocay pleaded no contest in the case. In addition to the loss of his license, he has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

