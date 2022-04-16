81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 16, 2022
type here...

We need stricter limits on political signs in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have lived in a number of HOA and condo communities. Unlike The Villages, virtually all had rules on political signs. While it is illegal under our Constitution to prohibit political speech, it has been upheld in many jurisdictions to time limit it to elections. A common rule is political signs can be placed no earlier than 30 days prior to an election and must be removed no later than 72 hours post election. Such a rule would go a long way to quieting some of the division in The Villages. It would mean all the golf cart signs would go away, except prior to actual elections dates and Villagers for Trump could not have signs during their parades.

Jack Stephens
Village of Sanibel

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress

If Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress, why does he want to raise taxes on the rest of us? That question is posed in a Letter to th Editor.

First Wives Advocacy Group urging DeSantis to veto bill on child custody and alimony

The First Wives Advocacy Group is urging Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that changes the way Florida judges settle custody and alimony cases.

Proud of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

A Wildwood resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says that democracy was on “full display” this week when the Sumter County Commission made an important decision.

Who really wants to restrict voter rights?

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the controversial topic of voter rights in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Democrats have a nightmare on their hands

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the Democrats have a nightmare on their hands.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos