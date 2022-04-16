We need stricter limits on political signs in The Villages

To the Editor:

I have lived in a number of HOA and condo communities. Unlike The Villages, virtually all had rules on political signs. While it is illegal under our Constitution to prohibit political speech, it has been upheld in many jurisdictions to time limit it to elections. A common rule is political signs can be placed no earlier than 30 days prior to an election and must be removed no later than 72 hours post election. Such a rule would go a long way to quieting some of the division in The Villages. It would mean all the golf cart signs would go away, except prior to actual elections dates and Villagers for Trump could not have signs during their parades.

Jack Stephens

Village of Sanibel