What is the sticky gunk all over multi-modal paths in The Villages?

Residents have been wondering about the sticky gunk currently covering large sections of the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

The stain of the liquid substance is quite visible on some high-traffic areas of the golf cart paths, including the stretch leading up to the Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management for The Villages District Government said the chemical material is aimed at preserving the surface of the paths. He was questioned about it this past week by Community Development District 10 supervisors.

“It’s to extend the life of the asphalt,” Brown said.

He described it as a “mineral-based product.”

CDD 10 Supervisor Steve Bova said the substance looks “awful” and pointed to the streaks in the product located near the new Brownwood Wood Shop.

Brown said the problem is that golf carts drove through the substance and created tire tracks on the multi-modal paths. He said the applications were done at night to try to minimize the impact.

“Can it be corrected?” asked CDD 10 Supervisor Christine Bradshaw.

CDD 10 Board Chairman Don Wiley said the chemical is similar to the rejuvenator used to treat the roads in villa units in The Villages.

“Over time, it will fade,” he said.