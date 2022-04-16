86.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Woman enters plea in arrest after exposing herself at church in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Katie Nicole Cooey
Katie Nicole Cooey

A woman who boasted she has “the best lawyer in town” has entered a plea after allegedly exposing herself at a church in The Villages.

Katie Nicole Cooey, 37, of Citra pleaded not guilty this past week in Lake County Court to charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct. She remains free on $3,500 bond.

She was involved in a car accident at about 2 a.m. March 19 and her white Dodge charger was found in the parking lot of St. George Episcopal Church. There were vehicle parts “all over the roadway,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Cooey had her blue jean shorts and underwear down to her ankles as she was urinating on the grass. She could not stand up without assistance and asked the police officer if he wanted to see her underwear. She charged at the police officer several times. When the officer attempted to handcuff Cooey, she pulled away.

“I have the best lawyer in town,” she bragged.

Court records indicate she has yet to retain an attorney, but has declined the services of the public defender.

