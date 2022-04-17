Albin Lipold, 93 years old, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on April 11, 2022, in The Villages.

A wake will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages.

A second wake will be held on Friday April 29 at Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185th St., in Cleveland, Ohio, followed on Saturday April 30 with funeral Mass at St. Vitus Church, 6019 Lausche Ave., Cleveland.

Albin was born in Dawson, N.M., to Frank Lipold and Frances Butala on Nov. 1, 1928. He graduated from St. Vitus Elementary School and East Tech High School in Cleveland. He married Marian Wolf (deceased) in Cleveland in 1965 and Shirley Zenner (deceased) in Belgrade, Minn., in 1977. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948 and received an honorable discharge. He is a veteran of the Second World War. He attended John Carroll University and Cleveland Marshall Law School and received his J.D. in 1968. He served as First Assistant County Prosecutor in the Cuyahoga County (Ohio) Prosecutor’s Office. He was a member of numerous organizations including the Slovene National Benefit Society (SNPJ), the Sharpeys Social Club, the United Slovene Society and Richmond Heights (Ohio) Kiwanis. He served on the Board of the Slovene Home for the Aged and was past commander of both the Catholic War Veterans Post 1655 in Cleveland and the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 31 in Euclid, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents, first spouse Marian and second spouse Shirley.

He is survived by sons John, Paul (Laura) and Drew, brother William Lipold, and grandchildren Drew, Faythe, Marianna, Kristen, Abigail and Luke.

Memorials may be given to VITAS Community Connection (hospice) in The Villages, Fla., or the Sisters of Notre Dame in Chardon, Ohio.