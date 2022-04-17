88.5 F
Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Read in the The Villages Daily Sun about the November ballot issue and was confused by the “answers” given. Particularly how the cost will be apportioned to each developed home. It appears to me that we are already paying some sort of fee for current services but they are not enumerated on our tax bill.
So this leads to several questions:
• Will the total costs be announced prior to the ballot?
• Will the allocation/costs that were previously “hidden” be enumerated clearly so that each owner is able to calculate what the total increase in their taxes will result?
• What happens if the ballot initiative fails?
If I understand the article, my tax bill would see a line of approximately $525 solely for the fire district and subject to the annual variability due to home valuations. This would result in an increase in my estimated tax bill of 9 percent over this year’s appropriation. Is this the path our leadership really intended when advocating for the independent fire district? If so, my vote would be NO!

B Howard Penix
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

