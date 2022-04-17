88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Golfers encouraged to sign up for Sheriff Farmer’s annual tourney to benefit local youth

By Staff Report

Golfers are encouraged to sign up for Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s 23rd annual Tournament.

The event will be held June 4 at Tierra Del Sol Championship Golf Course in The Villages.

The tournament benefits the youth of Sumter County by promoting sports, community projects and education scholarships. 

“Participating in this event gives you the perfect opportunity to provide financial assistance to our children,” said Sheriff Farmer. “As a sponsor or player, you help improve a child’s education and expand their activities.”

You can download the application to register to participate at this link: 2022 Player Registration Form

If you are interested in sponsoring this event, playing in the tournament or making a monetary donation you can contact Lt. Robert Siemer or Theresa Cooper at (352) 689-4600 or by email at [email protected].

