Sunday, April 17, 2022
By Staff Report
Maralee M. Baker (Bell), 90, of Summerfield, FL passed away April 13, 2022 after a hard fought battle with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

She is survived by her three sisters, Judy Muscott(MO), Gayle Placial(AR) & Melody Placial(AR); her two children, Barbara Jurecka(MO) and Dennis Knarr(WA); several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Maralee was a self-educated woman with an IQ of 122. She was a lover of the arts, children, animals and her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was talented in painting and sewing and sharing her gift of hospitality and spreading her generosity to those less fortunate.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite Placial; the love of her life husband, Edwin C. Baker in 2008; and late husband, Vince DeRosa in 2015.

Per her wishes, there will be no service.

