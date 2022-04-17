88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

For those who truly value human life, none of the recent new laws on abortion are as confusing as the law in Oklahoma. It bans abortions after 15 weeks but also makes performing an abortion a felony with up to 10 years in prison. If some hospital employee, who does not understand medicine, turns in a physician doing a D&C to save a mother who is bleeding actively during a miscarriage, that doctor risks prison for practicing standard of care in this situation. The leading cause of maternal death, even today, is hemorrhage.
Oklahoma has the death penalty and per capita has one of the highest rates of executions in the nation. Oklahoma ranks 42 out of 50 in child welfare criteria in safety, education, poverty, economic and healthcare. Oklahoma does NOT take good care of its children after they are born.
The only reasonable understanding of these conflicts is that Oklahoma’s governor, legislature, and population do NOT value human life, especially children’s lives. They only value in utero fetal life.

Susan Fulcher
Village of Poinciana

 

