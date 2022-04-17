75.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Tequila-swilling driver released from jail after crash near Villages High School

By Meta Minton
A tequila-swilling driver has been released from jail after a crash earlier this year near The Villages High School.

Roberto Herrera, 34, of Ocala, was released April 5 after serving 59 days in the Sumter County Detention Center. In a court appearance following his Feb. 15 arrest, he was sentenced to time served and his driver’s license was revoked for five years.

Herrera was driving a black Audi SUV with Idaho license plates when he sideswiped a 2010 Dodge Charger in the area of Buffalo Trail and Belvedere Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He did not stop for the crash, but pulled into the parking lot of the The Villages High School football field. Witnesses said he had been drinking from a bottle and “swerving all over the roadway” moments before the crash.

An open bottle of Don Julio tequila was found in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Herrera was “confused” and unable to maintain his balance. He nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. A check revealed his driver’s license had been suspended in November due to a driving under the influence arrest.

Herrera was placed in the back of a patrol car where he began to bang his head. He was taken to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village to be checked out. He provided breath samples that registered .192 and .198 blood alcohol content.

