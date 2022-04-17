Thomas Richard Janes, 87, of Summerfield Florida, (and formerly of Millinocket, ME; Three Rivers, Quebec; Dalhousie, New Brunswick, and Broad Cove, Newfoundland, Canada) passed away peacefully on April 10, 2022 surrounded by family.

Tom was born on January 5, 1935 to Pearl and Philip Janes in the small fishing village of Broad Cove, Newfoundland, where Philip served as Principal of the local school for 40 years. Tom and his two sisters enjoyed a simple yet loving childhood despite their mother’s passing when Tom was two years old, and their father’s passing when Tom was 16.

Tom studied at Memorial University of Newfoundland for his first two years of college, and worked long hours during summer internships with land survey crews in Labrador. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

He was proud to wear the simple ring he received at his Iron Ring Ceremony upon graduation, as a symbol of professional duty and obligation worn by Canadian engineers.

He began his employment with Canadian International Paper (CIP) in Témiscaming, Ontario, and his career advanced quickly. Upon transferring to Dalhousie, New Brunswick, he met the love of his life, Mary Irene “Rene” Gray. The couple married in 1960 and shortly thereafter Tom accepted a transfer to Three Rivers, Quebec, where he and Rene welcomed their two children, Susan and Philip. Following two more relocations with CIP to Gatineau and Hawkesbury, Ontario, the family moved to the U.S. in 1972, where Tom worked as Superintendent of the Great Northern Paper mill in Millinocket, ME until he retired in January 1993.

In 1995, Rene and Tom moved to Summerfield, FL and began a new chapter in retirement. They split their time between Florida, Maine and New Brunswick for as long as they could share the long drives and enjoy the simple pleasure and anticipation of seasonal reconnection with family and friends.

Tom was an avid lifelong golfer who enjoyed the sport’s challenge and camaraderie well into his 80s. His quick, analytical mind made him a formidable opponent – and fun partner – for any card game from cribbage to bridge to poker. His blue eyes twinkled with childlike-curiosity throughout his life, and his family and friends appreciated that he was quick to laugh, slow to anger, and a loyal spirit.

Tom is celebrated by his daughter Susan Janes (Griffith) and her husband Michael of Half Moon Bay, CA; son Philip and his wife Kristie of Amesbury, MA; three grandchildren, James, Robert, and Rachel; sisters Phyllis and Florence, and extended family throughout Canada. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, whom he joined in Eternal life just seven weeks after she passed on Feb 17.

A funeral mass for Tom and Rene will be held be held on June 24 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Dalhousie, New Brunswick, and interment will be in St. Jean Baptiste graveyard with family, per the couple’s wishes. A celebration of life was held with caregivers in the U.S.

Memorial donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.