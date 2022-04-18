79.2 F
The Villages
Monday, April 18, 2022
Crist touts Pelosi endorsement in Florida governor’s race

By Staff Report

Charlie Crist has announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed him for governor of Florida.

“From his tireless work in Congress to his commitment to Floridians across the state, Charlie Crist has an impenetrable record of fighting for the people of the Sunshine State and delivering results that matter,” said Pelosi. “Charlie’s work in Washington protected Florida’s business community from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic while making a multi-billion dollar, once-in-a-generation investment in his state’s infrastructure, putting money back into the pockets of millions of working families. Charlie can and will defeat the current Governor and hit the ground running on day one in Tallahassee. I am proud to endorse Charlie Crist to be the next governor of Florida.”

The former GOP Florida governor said he is grateful for Pelosi’s backing.

“I am honored to receive the full support and endorsement of my colleague and friend, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as we work to build a Florida that truly works for all Floridians,” Crist said. “Speaker Pelosi is a beacon of Democratic values, and her leadership uplifts the voices of all Floridians that are ready to put divisive, inflammatory rhetoric behind us and truly get to work for the people.” 

Crist is facing Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. The winner will face Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November election.

Crist was in The Villages earlier this month for a golf cart rally.

