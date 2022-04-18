Governor hails news of strong job growth in March in Sunshine State

Gov. Ron DeSantis is hailing news of a declining unemployment rate and strong job growth.

In March 2022, Florida added 4,500 manufacturing jobs over the month, representing the largest single month of growth for Florida manufacturers since May 2020. The data shows that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 16 consecutive months while trending downward or holding steady for 20 consecutive months. In March 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.2 percentage points over the year to 3.2 percent and continued to remain below the national rate. Florida’s private sector job growth has also exceeded the nation’s for 12 consecutive months since April 2021.

“The economic data underscores that Florida is outperforming the nation by protecting the freedom Floridians need to do business and drive economic success,” said DeSantis. “Industries like manufacturing continue to see growth because Florida prioritizes workforce development and expanding opportunities for businesses and families in our state.”

The state’s total private sector employment increased by 496,600 (+6.5 percent) over the year in March 2022, 1.5 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 5 percent. In March 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 3.2 percent (325,000) over the year and grew by 42,000 (+0.4 percent) over the month. As of March 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 23 consecutive months since May 2020.

Data in the month of March continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with nearly 510,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training.