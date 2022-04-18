84.1 F
The Villages
Monday, April 18, 2022
Lady Lake man sentenced to prison in sexual assault at Lakeside Landings

By Meta Minton
Felix Miguel Malave
Felix Miguel Malave

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 at Lakeside Landings in Oxford.

Felix Miguel Malave, 44, was found guilty in March by a Sumter County Court jury on a charge of sexual battery.

In a hearing this past week, Malave was sentenced to eight years in the Florida Department of Corrections to be followed by seven years of probation. He was given credit for 39 days already served in Jail.

Malave was arrested July 30, 2018 after reportedly confessing to the assault during an interview at the Wildwood Police Department.

Malave had been visiting a woman at her home when he “became aggressive” with the woman, pushed her onto a bed and pulled her dress up, according to an arrest report. She told Malave to stop several times and rolled onto the floor to get away from him. Malave got onto the floor, removed the woman’s panties and sexually assaulted her. She continued to fight him off, finally stood up and ordered him to leave her home immediately.

