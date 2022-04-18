Let’s do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard

To the Editor:

My wife and I have had three near-death experiences on Morse Boulevard between El Camino Real and County Road 466:

• A vehicle was speeding and swerved into the golf cart lanes that almost got us by Morse and the Hacienda North neighborhood.

• Or the person that drove around a car that was letting us turn left to cross Morse in front of the 466/Morse gate and missed us by inches.

• Or the person that was traveling at a high rate of speed as we tried to cross Morse by Carrera Drive and we crashed golf carts when my wife was too scared to continue crossing and stopped in the middle of the road.

We are one couple with three near-death experiences on Morse Boulevard in less than four years living here. Others are not as lucky as we are and were killed or seriously injured on this section of Morse Boulevard. And I am sure many other people can tell their stories about near misses on this section of Morse Boulevard.

Just go out there and talk to people about their feelings of Morse Boulevard safety in this area. I stopped at the postal station by Carrera Drive and Morse and talked to people about safety on this section of the road. They were unanimous in their concerns about safety. Traffic is heavy, there are no turn lanes except at the traffic lights (San Marino and Rio Grande) and it is a four-lane road (two golf cart and two vehicle traffic.) People need to cross several times to get to the postal station or continuing south on Morse Boulevard.

Let’s do something before another person is killed or seriously injured on this section of Morse Boulevard.

1. let’s add an off road raised golf cart path from San Marino to the gate at 466/Morse;

2. let’s add a center turning lane Morse blvd. to help through traffic;

3. let’s add a raised cart part from Carrera Drive to San Marino.

These three additions to this section of Morse Boulevard will create a stop light where everyone can cross safely to get mail or go north or south on Morse blvd. whether in a golf cart or in a vehicle.

James Vaccaro

Village of De La Vista West