Monday, April 18, 2022
Mother jailed after allegedly throwing wine glass at son who wouldn’t wash dishes

By Meta Minton
Nany Ann Simmons
Nancy Ann Simmons

A mother was jailed after allegedly throwing a wine glass at her son who wouldn’t wash the dishes.

Nancy Ann Simmons, 58, of Summerfield, was arrested Saturday night by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Simmons told deputies she had been asking her son “for three days” to wash the dishes, according to an arrest report. She said he “kept procrastinating.” She apparently reached her limit and threw a wine glass full of Pepsi at him as he sat in a recliner. The wine glass shattered against a wall. A small indenture was left in the wall of the mobile home. She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.

Simmons had only been recently allowed to return to her home following her arrest in January after allegedly threatening her son with a knife.

