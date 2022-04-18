70.5 F
Monday, April 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Owen Tracy Wilbanks passed away suddenly, at his second home — his Pikes Electric work truck.

Tracy was born in Clermont, Florida and was one of the very few, rare Floridian guys. He was the son of Betty Sue Lamons and OT Wilbanks. He was one of the most kind and honest people on this planet and would put anyone else before himself, no matter how hard it was. He was, and always will be loved for an eternity by his family and friends. No matter where he was, his jokes always kept people laughing and was a pure jokester by nature.

Tracy was “the man of his household”, a proud army veteran, a patriot, a handyman that could fix anything, and a dad by heart. He also had a side to him that adored computer games, Spongebob, and the Rango movie. He loved all his pets, but mostly his “son” Apollo.

Tracy loved his wife, and would give loving stares to her, but also loved, adored and admired his baby, Kelly Wilbanks, his older one, Kayla Wilbanks, and his special girl, Shel Wilbanks. He also loved his sister, and second mother Janice Strickland and more than brother-in-law Jack Strickland. He worried but loved his little brother Charles Chuck Floyd. He loved his niece and nephew, siblings at heart, Daniel Strickland and Betsy Mae Wilson, plus their family.

Tracy had so much fun with his wife’s Brazilian side of the family and they all hold him close to their hearts. He was extremely dedicated to his job as an electrician, at Pikes Electric and the warranty department at The Villages. He was employed at Pikes for a little more than 25 years.

We were so lucky to have Tracy in our lives, no matter how much it hurts, we will always wait for him to come home.

