70.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 18, 2022
type here...

Randall Roy Fischer Sr.

By Staff Report
Randall Roy Fischer Sr.
Randall Roy Fischer Sr.

Randall Roy Fischer, Sr., was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He left this world on April 15, 2022, he was 67 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann, sons Randy Jr and Michael; Daughters-in-law Janell and Robin; 4 grandchildren Trevor, Taylor, Joseph and Autumn; brother Richard Fischer, sisters Rose Thoreson and Renee Fischer; and numerous friends

A memorial service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident offers a critical assessment of the Oklahoma abortion law.

Ukraine

A Village of Monarch Grove resident remembers a famous quote to sum up the gravity of the situation in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charlie Crist was a terrible governor

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on the gubernatorial candidacy of Charlie Crist.

Lady owes me an apology after confiscating my parking spot at Walmart

A reader from Lady Lake contends a woman owes him an apology after confiscating his parking spot at Walmart. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos