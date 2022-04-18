Randall Roy Fischer, Sr., was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He left this world on April 15, 2022, he was 67 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann, sons Randy Jr and Michael; Daughters-in-law Janell and Robin; 4 grandchildren Trevor, Taylor, Joseph and Autumn; brother Richard Fischer, sisters Rose Thoreson and Renee Fischer; and numerous friends

A memorial service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.