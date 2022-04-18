Suspect nabbed with ‘cocaine cookie’ claims he bought it at Perkins

A suspect nabbed with a “cocaine cookie” told police he bought it at a restaurant in The Villages.

Eric Smith, 50, was driving a white Dodge Challenger on Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a traffic stop was initiated at the Circle K on the Historic Side of The Villages. An officer ran the Challenger’s license plate and discovered the license plate had been assigned to a red Ford pickup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Smith admitted the license plate “was assigned to another family member’s vehicle.”

The police officer also found that Smith had been classified in 2013 as a habitual traffic offender.

During an inventory of the vehicle prior to towing, a “cocaine cookie” which weighed .6 grams was found on the vehicle’s front passenger seat. Smith claimed he had purchased it at the nearby Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages.

The New York native was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, habitual traffic offender and no registration. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.