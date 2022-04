To the Editor:

Don’t you think it’s time to support freedom of speech and the right for peaceful protest or peaceful support of those we choose? Everyone is entitled to support whom they choose and should not be scoffed at because another’s belief disagrees. We have too much canceling or trying to cancel those we disagree with. In my opinion, we should learn to be more tolerant of each other and maybe we can learn something we didn’t know before.

Carole McCleery

Village of Springdale