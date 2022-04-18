Wildwood man arrested after allegedly pushing man who tried to quell argument

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly pushing a man who tried to quell an argument.

Jeffrey Michal Gill, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Saturday after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to his home.

The man said Gill had been arguing with a third individual when he attempted to break up the argument, according to an arrest report. Gill, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, turned his attention on the man trying to break up the argument and “pushed him down several times in the residence and on the front porch.”

Gill was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released on his own recognizance.