To the Editor:

Please, don’t let me hear this is Gonzaga’s year. I know the season’s over, but I get sick of hearing the supposed experts on ESPN telling the audience that this is Gonzaga’s year. Year after year I hear Bilas and that pumpkin head from VT saying that they’ll win it. No, they won’t, never will. Don’t get me started on those losers at Purdue, as I don’t need it.

Brad Morrow

Village of Lynnhaven