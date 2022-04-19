63.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
type here...

Eldon Ernest Ferrell

By Staff Report
Eldon Ernest Ferrell
Eldon Ernest Ferrell

Mr. Eldon Ernest Ferrell, age 91 of The Villages, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years Elizabeth Ferrell; daughters Iris Ferrell, Sharon Patterson, and Belinda Hecht; sons in law Richard Patterson and Michael Hecht; step children Robert Crawford and his wife Brenda Crawford, Deborah Meyer and her husband Randall Meyer; grandchildren Janell Hill, Bryan Eisen, Joanna Patterson, Richard Patterson Jr., and Lee Ash; step grandchildren Courtney Crawford, Thomas Crawford, and his wife Christi; great grandchildren Makayla, Landon, and Leighton Hill, and Hunter Keller; niece Vicky Langley, her children Amber Favorite, Brandy Maki, and Courtney Langley, and their children Bradyn Favorite, Madison Favorite, and Caleb Collins; niece Barbie Myers and her daughter Lora Ellen Young; nephew Doug James and his children Lindsay James , Whitney Hill, and Trevor James; great nephew Kelsie McClendon.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Gladys Ferrell, brothers Robert and Donald Ferrell, sister Lora Ellen James, niece Sherry James, and granddaughter Londen Baver.

Eldon grew up on a farm in Bluejacket, Oklahoma before enlisting in the Navy at age 17. He served on The Yellowstone, The USS Gilmore, and The USS Isle Royale over the next 20 years, where he visited 29 different countries and supported our troops during the Vietnam War.

After retiring from the Navy, he went back to school to get an Associates degree in Business from Park College, in Dayton, Ohio. He went on be a successful plant manager for the next 22 years at Dayton Reliable Tool in Dayton, Ohio.

Retirement brought him to The Villages, where he spent 24 years living his dream of golfing, making friends, and serving as an Ambassador at Tierra del Sol for 18 years.
Eldon was a true gentleman, who exemplified a strong character and was loved and respected by all. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or online at www.cornerstonehospice.org.

Services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake at 11:00am on June 24th with interment at 1:00pm at the Florida Cemetery, Bushnell.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard

A Village of De La Vista West resident says we need to do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need freedom of speech when it comes to political signs

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that freedom of speech is needed when it comes to political signs.

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident offers a critical assessment of the Oklahoma abortion law.

Ukraine

A Village of Monarch Grove resident remembers a famous quote to sum up the gravity of the situation in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos