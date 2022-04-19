Inflation and staffing shortages threaten recovery of Florida lodging industry

The American Hotel and Lodging Association has released a report that projects hotel business travel revenue will remain down this year 23 percent below pre-pandemic levels, ending the 2022 down more than $20 billion compared to 2019.

In Florida, overall revenue is projected to remain down 11.1 percent. More details, including state by state and individual market data figures are available if you click here.

“Florida remains a top destination for both leisure and business travel, but today’s projections have Florida ending the year 11 percent down for business travel. We are incredibly proud of Florida’s comeback story, but this report reiterates that there is more work to get us back to pre-pandemic figures,” said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“Business and corporate group travel is the leading source of revenue for hotels, which have endured years of catastrophic losses and now face inflation, supply chain issues, and staffing shortages. As businesses become more comfortable with a return to conferences, events, and business travel, we encourage them to come to the Sunshine State,” Dover added.