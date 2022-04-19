75.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Lady Lake mother jailed after caught on video threatening one-year-old with knife

By Meta Minton
A Lady Lake mother has been arrested after she was caught on video threatening her one-year-old child with a knife.

Crystal Blue Christy, 30, was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse. During an interview with Lady Lake police, Christy confessed that when the incident occurred at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, “I was being as theatrical and dramatic as possible.” She had been involved in an argument with a man who had been her romantic partner, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. Christy and the man were no longer involved in a romantic relationship, but were living together with the child in the apartment.

The man captured the incident on video about six months ago. He said he had taken the video “in the event something happened and needed it for court.”

Christy told police she had “punished herself internally” since the knife incident and had confessed to a friend she feared she was “going to go to hell.” She also said she had been “watching biography crime shows in order to relate to the cases and see what will happen if she doesn’t get her affairs in order.”

Christy was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

