Man arrested after allegedly stealing woman’s pink bicycle

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a woman’s pink bicycle from a Family Dollar store in Fruitland Park.

Scott Michael Bailey was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with theft.

The woman who owns the bicycle reported that it had been stolen in March from Family Dollar located at 106 W. Miller St., according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The theft of the bicycle was captured on video surveillance. Officers who saw the surveillance were able to identify Bailey as the suspect, due to his previous criminal history. The Florida native was arrested in 2018 after allegedly stealing from his employer to feed his drug habit. Bailey was arrested in 2016 after his girlfriend suffered injuries in an altercation and sought treatment at a local urgent care clinic.

Bailey was taken into custody on the warrant and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was booked without bond as the arrest was considered a violation of his probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.