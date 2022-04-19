76.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Mediator declares impasse in negotiations in former police chief’s lawsuit

By Meta Minton
Chris McKinstry

The Lady Lake Commission will hold a special closed session to discuss its next steps after a mediator declared an impasse in a lawsuit brought by the town’s former police chief.

The mediator declared earlier this month an impasse had been reached in negotiations that took place March 28 involving an age discrimination suit by former Police Chief Chris McKinstry. He stepped down in late 2018 as chief of police in Lady Lake after nearly seven years in the position. In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, McKinstry claims that Town Manager Kris Kollgaard was behind the ouster. She retired in October 2020.

On Monday night, the commission agreed to schedule a closed session prior to the May 16 commission meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall.

McKinstry was earning an annual salary of $109,000 working for Lady Lake adding up to a financial loss of more than $226,000 sine his Dec. 12, 2018 termination.

In January 2019, McKinstry failed to make the final cut for consideration to be hired as Wildwood’s police chief. The next month, he accepted employment at an annual salary of $37,000 with a 3 percent pension contribution as a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. McKinstry claimed that Kollgaard “attempted to block his employment by lying to the background investigator and claiming (he) was not eligible for rehire.” In January 2020, McKinstry accepted a position as deputy police chief with the city of Ocoee at an annual salary of $105,000 with an 8 percent pension contribution.

