Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Sentencing date set for man convicted of sex with underage girl at Brownwood

By Meta Minton
Nathan Withers
Nathan Withers

A sentencing date has been set for man a convicted of having sex with an underage girl at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

Nathan Duckworth Withers, 29, was found guilty in January by a jury in Sumter County Court on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Sentencing has been set for 10:30 a.m. April 25 in front of Judge Mary Hatcher.

He was arrested in the case in 2019.

Employees at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood became aware in that Withers had sex with the 17-year-old girl, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The employees told their manager what had occurred and the manager contacted law enforcement. Withers was a former dishwasher at Cody’s at the time of the sexual activity.

The 17-year-old told police that she and Withers had sex twice and said it had occurred at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Withers admitted he had sexual intercourse with the girl and that he knew she was 17 at the time. He said he had sexual intercourse with her one time, not twice as she claimed. The Massachusetts native claimed the second incident was “heavy cuddling” without sexual intercourse.

In 2014, a case of “sex on the square” at Lake Sumter Landing generated headlines around the world. Both the man and woman were sentenced to six months in jail in that case.

