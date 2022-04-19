76.4 F
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Village of Duval resident enters into Sumter County Commission race

By Meta Minton
A Village of Duval resident is the latest entrant into the increasingly crowded Sumter County Commission field of candidates.

Jimmy Hagan, who purchased his home in the Village of Duval in 2010, has filed to run as a Republican in the District 1 race.

The District 1 seat, to which Village of Amelia resident Gary Search was elected in 2020, is currently held by Villager Roberta Ulrich, who was appointed last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She has also filed to run. Reed Panos of the Village of Sunset Pointe is also running in what is now a three-way GOP race.

Four of the five seats on the Sumter County Commission will be up for grabs this year. Only County Chairman Craig Estep will not be on the ballot. His term runs through 2024.

Incumbent Commissioner Doug Gilpin is being challenged by Village of Fenney resident Andrew Bilardello in District 2.

District 4 Commissioner Garry Breeden has given no indication he will seek re-election and four candidates remain in the race to succeed him, after candidate Billy Bowles Jr. dropped out of the race.

Suspended Commissioner Oren Miller has filed to run in District 5. He will be competing against Don Wiley and Daniel Myslakowski in the August primary after appointed Commissioner Diane Spencer abruptly resigned earlier this month from the commission and withdrew from the District 5 race. Miller, Wiley and Myslakowski are all running as Republicans.

