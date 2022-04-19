Villager will be honored for many years of continued service to Lady Lake

A Villager will be honored for her many years of continued service to the Town of Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday night approved a request from the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club to place a plaque at the fountain in Heritage Park to honor Doris Turlo’s legacy in Lady Lake. Turlo is a member of the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club.

“In the 18 years that I have known Doris, she has been responsible for the Christmas Parade, even before the Town took it over, many donations to the Little League and Soccer Association, volunteered time to the Driving Range, the Easter Egg Hunt, and the Not Too Scary Halloween event. She has volunteered for the town for over 16 years. Keep in mind, we are just one area where she volunteers and serves,” said Lady Lake Director of Parks and Recreation Mike Burske.

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Doris. She is involved in everything and will do whatever it takes to see a project through,” said Commissioner Ruth Kussard.

In addition to her service to the Town of Lady Lake, Turlo also faithfully worked at the polls each election in Lake County and is a clown, going by the name, “Rain Bo.”

The plaque will be paid for by the Orange Blossom Gardens Lion’s Club.