William O’Neal Greene

Tuesday, April 19, 2022
By Staff Report
William “Bill” O’Neal Greene, age 77, of The Villages, Fl, and formerly from Aston, Pa, passed away on April 13, 2022, at Tavares Hospice House in Tavares, Fl after a long hard fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.

William is survived by his loving wife Barbara Anton Greene of 56 years from the Villages, Fl, formerly from Aston, Pa. He is also survived by his daughters Kelley (Jason) Doyle of Lancaster, Pa and Tracy (Jason) Langschied of Lowell, MI. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Aiden and Brendan Doyle of Lancaster, Pa and Emma, Kellen, and Jonah Langschied of Lowell, MI one brother John (Patricia) Greene of Indianapolis, In. and many nieces and nephews.

William was born on November 22, 1944. He proudly served in The United States Air Force and worked at Boeing as an aircraft mechanic for more than 40 years.

William was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed softball, bowling, camping, wood working, and visiting the National Parks. William was proud of the fact that he and his wife traveled to all 50 states.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, Fl 32778 or to Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, Fl 33131.

