Wish me luck, or watch out! 

Once upon a time, in a land called “Sillyville,” a fantastic storyteller was known for sharing her unusual and entertaining tales to all that would listen. At the time, the community that she called home was small enough to be friendly with all the residents. She shared her pleasantries with family, friends, and neighbors that would regularly drop by to hear one of her latest creations.

As the storyteller’s town grew, her audience expanded vastly. Still, she could only dream about ever spreading her stories to the masses. Even as loud as she was known to be, she believed that spreading her laughter worldwide was but a fantasy.

A new acquaintance came into the storyteller’s path one day that changed everything. This passerby enlightened the storyteller about a form of technology that could significantly help her. The storyteller struggled to understand its methodology but was eager to learn all about it.

The young stranger explained to the storyteller how she could quickly move forward. All she needed was to learn how to properly use the machinery that got between her and her future followers. If she could simply adjust from telling her stories face-to-face to skillfully taking them out of her head and putting them into this “magical device,” she could guarantee joyful readers could hear her everywhere!

Unsure whether or not she was capable, the storyteller mentally accepted the challenge. She began her journey of learning how to write all her fascinating thoughts down precisely and began to adjust to not always being in front of her audience.

A quick study, the storyteller, soon managed to add some new tricks to her repertoire. Thanks to her community’s help and the helpful suggestions from new folks she met through networking, the storyteller expanded her territory and slowly got her name out.

Luckily, after time, the storyteller did reach her goal. She successfully became a modern-day professionally published author. This enchanted her passion. She began to ponder on how she could broaden her audience even more.

“Maybe I’d do even better on the radio!” she thought.

She has continued to progress merrily. Now, I’ve heard she plans on continuing along the yellow brick road that she has been following most of her life. Word has it she has a new book on its way to the printing table. Word has it. It’s the 3rd in her “Serving Up Some Funny” joke book series – House Specials.”

She knows she still has a long way to go before accepting any awards, but knowing she regularly spreads a little laughter both far and wide pleases her. Of course, she’d prefer to have a beach party or bonfire and invite the world to attend to share her funnies. This way is the closest she can get -for now. The world better beware because this Neanderthal is about to jet-set into the twenty-first century and create an echo of giggles!

She knows she will have to leave her Sillyville passport behind, but change leads to progress. The storyteller believes she is ready to grab her spot in the real world and show everybody what she’s made of. Wish me luck, or watch out!

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.