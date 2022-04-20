80-year-old Villager with signs of dementia arrested in attack on wife

An 80-year-old Villager with early signs of dementia was arrested Tuesday afternoon in an attack on his wife.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 3:50 p.m. to a home on Pinto Lane in the Village of Santo Domingo where the man’s 77-year-old wive said she had been struck in the head by her husband during an argument.

The woman cried out in pain after she was struck, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

“I should have hit you harder,” the man reportedly said to his wife.

She told deputies that her husband has been “showing signs of possible early onset of dementia,” the report said. She said she is afraid of him.

The West Virginia native was arrested on felony charge of aggravated battery. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.