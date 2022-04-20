78.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
FHP arrests Weirsdale man trying to trade stolen Toyota Tacoma on Facebook

By Meta Minton
Joshua David Clark
Joshua David Clark

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a Weirsdale man trying to trade stolen Toyota Tacoma on Facebook.

Joshua David Clark, 37, was arrested Tuesday at the Auto Zone in Bushnell on charges of grand theft of a vehicle and dealing in stolen property.

FHP investigators received a tip from a man who said Clark contacted him through Facebook Marketplace and wanted to trade a 2021 Toyota Tacoma for a 2001 Ford Super Duty pickup. Clark told the man the 2021 Toyota Tacoma was not “hot.” Clark was met at the rendezvous point by FHP investigators who confirmed the 2021 Toyota Tacoma had been reported stolen in Lake County.

Clark was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,000 bond.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

