Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Oxford woman lands back behind bars after skipping court date

By Meta Minton
Stephanie Lynn Odell
An Oxford woman jailed earlier this year after she was found with drug paraphernalia near a fish games arcade is back behind bars after skipping a court date.

Stephanie Lynn Odell, 33, was booked Wednesday morning without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She had been free on $500 bond.

Odell had been seated Feb. 17 in the passenger side of a silver four-door Kia which was parked at Lifetime Dentistry at 13851 U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The dental office has been experiencing a problem with trespassing. Odell and a male companion said they had parked there to walk to a nearby fish games arcade.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A search turned up a glass pipe with pink decoration. It had the residue of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Odell was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. 

