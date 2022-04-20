Oxford woman lands back behind bars after skipping court date

An Oxford woman jailed earlier this year after she was found with drug paraphernalia near a fish games arcade is back behind bars after skipping a court date.

Stephanie Lynn Odell, 33, was booked Wednesday morning without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She had been free on $500 bond.

Odell had been seated Feb. 17 in the passenger side of a silver four-door Kia which was parked at Lifetime Dentistry at 13851 U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The dental office has been experiencing a problem with trespassing. Odell and a male companion said they had parked there to walk to a nearby fish games arcade.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A search turned up a glass pipe with pink decoration. It had the residue of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Odell was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment.