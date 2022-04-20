Police nab man in The Villages driving on license revoked due to DUI

Police arrested a man in The Villages driving on a license which had been revoked due to a drunk driving conviction.

Julio Evencio DeLa Garza, 36, was pulled over at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday at State Road 44 and Buena Vista Boulevard after a check of the license plate of his blue Toyota revealed the registered owner had a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The native of Mexico claimed he did not know his license had been revoked. He had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence on Nov. 29 and convicted on Feb. 24. Notice of the revocation had been sent to him on March 28. He has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended in Palm Beach County.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.