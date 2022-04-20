78.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
type here...

Police nab man in The Villages driving on license revoked due to DUI

By Meta Minton
Julio Evencio DeLa Garza
Julio Evencio DeLa Garza

Police arrested a man in The Villages driving on a license which had been revoked due to a drunk driving conviction.

Julio Evencio DeLa Garza, 36, was pulled over at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday at State Road 44 and Buena Vista Boulevard after a check of the license plate of his blue Toyota revealed the registered owner had a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The native of Mexico claimed he did not know his license had been revoked. He had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence on Nov. 29 and convicted on Feb. 24. Notice of the revocation had been sent to him on March 28. He has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended in Palm Beach County.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why are Villagers Republicans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident who is a former Republican, asks why his fellow residents back the GOP, which among other goals, wants to privatize Social Security.

Villages Haters Club

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he did not realize there is a Villages Haters Club.

Why are we paying these nitwits?

A Village of Amelia resident wonders why Floridians are paying state legislators when they have abdicated their responsibilities to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hage and Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends state Rep. Brett Hage and state Sen. Dennis Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood.

College basketball

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident looks ahead to next year’s college basketball season.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos