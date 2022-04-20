‘Rock star’ DeSantis booked next month for Villagers for Trump event

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been booked next month for a Villagers for Trump event in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

David Gee, founder of Villagers for Trump, informed his board of directors on Wednesday that the governor will be be the headliner at the event set for May 9 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

“There is no question, DeSantis is an absolute rock star,” said Gee.

The governor is widely seen as a leading GOP White House contender in 2024.

Tickets for the event featuring DeSantis have been eagerly gobbled up. Any information about the availability of tickets can be found at https://villagersfortrump.org/