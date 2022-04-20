74.8 F
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Village of St. James adult pool to be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The St. James Neighborhood Recreation Area and adult pool will be closed for facility maintenance on Thursday, April 28.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Sterling Heights Recreation Center at (352) 753-4510.

