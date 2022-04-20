76.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Villagers’ sex offender daughter to wear ankle monitor after two years on the lam

By Meta Minton
Stephanie Seabury
Stephanie Seabury

The daughter of a couple in The Villages convicted of sex with a teen student when she was a teacher, will have to wear an ankle monitor after two years on the run.

Stephanie Seabury, 30, pleaded no contest this week in Sumter County Court to a charge of violating her sex offender registration requirement. She has been placed under community control for six months and will be required to wear an ankle monitor. The six months of community control will be followed by three years of probation.

Seabury had been an English teacher at Fred Fifer III Middle School in Camden, Del. when she was arrested in 2014. She lived in an apartment complex in Dover, Del., where she had sex with a 13-year-old student. The boy told authorities that he had begun a sexual relationship with his teacher at her home. The sexual relationship included sexual intercourse. Seabury and the student met numerous times at a pre-determined location, then went to her apartment. They exchanged several explicit phone messages and photographs during the inappropriate relationship, according to news reports at the time. Seabury was ultimately sentenced to 18 months probation, sparking some outage in the community. Many complained that if she would have been a male teacher, she would have received a harsher sentence.

In 2019, she moved in with her parents in The Villages, but went on the run later that year and was classified as “absconded.” After nearly two years on the lam, she was taken into custody. Seabury’s mother posted her $10,000 bond at the time of last year’s arrest.

