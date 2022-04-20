74.8 F
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Villages Haters Club

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Holy Mackerel! I didn’t realize that there was a Villages Haters Club, until I read some of the responses to Letters to the Editor. Shucks, I feel like I’m underprivileged. The responses I received weren’t half as ugly as some I read about Trump supporters. Where are you club members when I needed you? You have to be able to conjure up better vitriolic comments than just making fun of my noble name. Get off your wide butts and get to work busting my chops. You’re beginning to embarrass me!

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

