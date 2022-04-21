80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...

Chef at restaurant in The Villages arrested after attack sends woman to hospital

By Meta Minton
Austin Tyler Kennedy
Austin Tyler Kennedy

A chef at a restaurant in The Villages was arrested after an alleged attack sent a woman to a hospital in Ocala.

Austin Tyler Kennedy, 28, of Fruitland Park was booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail on charges of battery by strangulation and false imprisonment. He was released after posting $12,000 bond. He indicated he works as a chef at the Farmshed restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Kennedy’s on-again-off-again girlfriend said she had gone to Kennedy’s home on Monday for dinner. She said he began to look through her phone and he got “angry” when he spotted messages from her male roommate.

“He flipped a switch and went crazy,” she told police. He grabbed her in a headlock motion and used his hand to cover her nose and mouth. He began to choke her “harder.”

Kennedy, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds, would not let her leave and she said she was praying to God to “allow her to live through the night.” Kennedy gave her permission to leave after she promised she would not call law enforcement.

She later sought treatment at the emergency room at AdventHealth in Ocala. She initially told a nurse she had fallen. A doctor told her she had a third degree sprain in her knee that would require treatment from an orthopedic surgeon due to the severity of the injury.

Kennedy had been arrested in 2016 while he staying with his grandmother in the April Hills subdivision in Lady Lake. Kennedy went into his grandmother’s bedroom, woke her up and demanded a phone charger, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she refused, Kennedy punched a hole in the wall. When she attempted to call 911, he slapped the phone out of her hand, the report indicated.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are we ready to pay higher taxes if Disney loses its own control?

A Village of Bonita resident looks at the war being waged against Disney and wonders who might ultimately pay the price. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida has the dumbest governor ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident writes that Florida has the “dumbest governor ever.”

Disney vs. Gov. DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident weighs in on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ battle with Disney.

Why are Villagers Republicans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident who is a former Republican, asks why his fellow residents back the GOP, which among other goals, wants to privatize Social Security.

Villages Haters Club

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he did not realize there is a Villages Haters Club.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos