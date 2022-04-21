Disney vs. Gov. DeSantis

To the Editor:

Amidst all the pumping up of all the “good things” reported on our governor, there does not seem to be coverage of the following:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on state lawmakers to consider stripping Disney’s ability to govern its vast Florida theme park empire amid his ongoing feud with the corporate giant.

The Republican governor has been lashing out at Disney ever since the company denounced the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill DeSantis signed into law last month. The vaguely worded measure restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender in public schools, allowing parents to sue the schools for supposed violations.

Bob Guida

Village of Monarch Grove