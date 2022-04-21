Driver with suspended license arrested on felony charge after crash in The Villages

A driver with a suspended license was arrested on a felony charge after a crash in The Villages.

Fortino Salinas Castro, 37, of Wildwood, was involved in a crash at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Bella Cruz Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Castro claimed another driver pulled out in front of him, causing him to crash into the other vehicle.

A check revealed the Mexican native’s license had been canceled in 2006. In addition, he had been convicted twice in 2008 of driving while license suspended, once in Hardee County and once in Lake County.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.