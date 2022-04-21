77.8 F
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Drunk driving suspect found unresponsive at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton
Edward Charles Brooks
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was found unresponsive at Lake Sumter Landing.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found 59-year-old Edward Charles Brooks of Summerfield at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in a red 2011 Dodge Caravan at Lake Sumter Landing and Old Mill Run. He was “unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running.

When he was awoken, “He was making incoherent statement and his speech was heavily slurred,” according to the arrest report. EMS personnel responded to the scene and confirmed Brooks was not having a medical episode.

The Toledo, Ohio native struggled through field sobriety exercises and resisted deputies’ efforts to handcuff him. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

