Thursday, April 21, 2022
Dump truck sought after fleeing hit-and-run crash in Sumter County

By Staff Report

A dump truck is being sought after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Sumter County.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:38 a.m. Thursday responded to a hit-and-run crash at County Road 673 at the northbound Interstate 75 off- ramp where a collision involving a dump truck and a black Hyundai passenger car occurred. The dump truck left the scene after the crash, its last known direction of travel was eastbound County 673.

This car was damaged when it collided with a dump truck Thursday morning in Sumter County
This car was damaged when it collided with a dump truck Thursday morning in Sumter County.

The dump truck is described as having a white cab and black or red dump bed. The dump truck should have noticeable front end damage and may be missing the right side headlight.

Anyone with information about this case or who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, reference CAD number 39036.

