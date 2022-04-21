77.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Judge allows jailed son to have peaceful contact with mother after alleged attack in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Scott Robert Kerster
A judge has granted a motion that will allow a jailed son to have peaceful contact with his mother after an alleged attack in The Villages.

Scott Robert Kerster, 45, also known as “Scott Fudge,” will be allowed to have phone contact, letters and jail visitations with his mother, whom he allegedly attacked last year at the Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

Kerster, who has been lodged since March 19 at the Marion County Jail, reportedly called his mother on March 20 and 21. He was forbidden from contacting his mother, a former resident of the Village of Chatham. As a result, he was charged with violating a no contact order.

Kerster was already in hot water after it was discovered he took an Uber to Winn-Dixie after his mother was taken by ambulance from their home at Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. Kerster was placed on community control after his conviction in a 2020 incident in which he stole money from a tip jar at Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield. His community control sentence requires him to receive permission from a probation officer before leaving the apartment.

After the Uber incident, a probation officer discovered there had been many times Kerster left the apartment.

“Scott goes out shopping and to restaurants often. Scott pressures his mom to take him out to eat and to shop,” a neighbor told the probation officer.

Kerster has multiple convictions for grand theft, theft and burglary.

