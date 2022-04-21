Marilyn Jean Kohler Lemak, 84, of The Villages, FL died peacefully on April 16, 2022. Marilyn was born on May 5, 1937 in Highland Park, MI, the daughter of Charles and Iva Kohler.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Louis R. Lemak, son Louis C. (Caryn) Lemak of Dearborn, MI, daughter Christine (Don) Philion of The Villages, son Mark (Christy) Lemak of Birmingham, AL, daughter Alissa (Greg) Spraggins of Caledonia, MI, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A 1955 graduate of Berkley High School, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart and they enjoyed over six decades together. She and her family were active in the Michigan communities of Southfield, Huntington Woods, Brighton, Howell, and Traverse City. For many years she worked in the offices of the Brighton School District. Marilyn and Lou moved to The Villages, FL in 2015 and they spent time outside with their neighbors and friends.

Marilyn, a loving mother and doting grandmother, enjoyed bowling, golf, cards, reading, and most of all, cheering for her beloved University of Michigan Wolverines. She also loved to shop and was an outstanding cook and hostess for many family gatherings filled with laughter and love.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, 800-272-3900.