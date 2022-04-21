76.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...

Rohan Recreation Center tennis courts will be closed beginning Monday

By Staff Report

The Rohan Recreation Center tennis courts will be closed for maintenance Monday April 25 until further notice.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact RohanRecreation Center at (352) 674-8400.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why are Villagers Republicans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident who is a former Republican, asks why his fellow residents back the GOP, which among other goals, wants to privatize Social Security.

Villages Haters Club

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he did not realize there is a Villages Haters Club.

Why are we paying these nitwits?

A Village of Amelia resident wonders why Floridians are paying state legislators when they have abdicated their responsibilities to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hage and Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends state Rep. Brett Hage and state Sen. Dennis Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood.

College basketball

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident looks ahead to next year’s college basketball season.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos