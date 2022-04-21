Rohan Recreation Center tennis courts will be closed beginning Monday

The Rohan Recreation Center tennis courts will be closed for maintenance Monday April 25 until further notice.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact RohanRecreation Center at (352) 674-8400.
The Rohan Recreation Center tennis courts will be closed for maintenance Monday April 25 until further notice.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact RohanRecreation Center at (352) 674-8400.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.