Biden is the reason we are having so many problems

To the Editor:

Harold, Im having a hard time in understanding your question on why I’m a Republican and not a Democrat. Have you noticed what has happened to our country since the Democrats took over last year?

Maybe you don’t go to the grocery stores or buy gas etc. so, with inflation through the roof and the highest in 40 years. Please don’t blame it on Ukraine like Biden does, for it happened long before that!

Have you noticed Biden opening up sanctions against Russia and closing down our domestic energy sources, so Putin has has been able to make millions of dollars including millions from us who have been forced to buy Russian oil for our lack of domestic oil sources that Biden shut down!

Now Putin has millions to invade Ukraine while Biden sits there just giving senseless threats to Putin if he goes into Ukraine, which at that point would take a war to get him out, which is what we are faced with today!

Putin should have been stopped three months before he invaded Ukraine, but because Biden is such a weak leader Putin outsmarted Biden! I put the Ukraine lives lost and the destruction of their country on Biden’s back!! Look how Biden messed up the Afghanistan deal and we lost our foothold in the middle east including Bagram airbase and millions of dollars in buildings and equipment and countless lives lost because of Biden’s decisions!! I could go on and on about the Democrats bad decisions like our south open border problems that Bidens people say is closed when millions of illegals are coming through with drugs etc. We’ve lost our standings in the world because of Biden’s stupid and weak decisions and you don’t understand why I’m a Republican!!! Wake up and quit listening to all this media crap and start looking at the real life facts thats happening today in our country and not what some TV station is telling you with their biased news! dI have voted Democrat in the past, but that will never happen again unless there is a major change!

I’ve just mentioned a few points and I hope Ive answered your question as to, “Why I’m a Republican and not a Democrat!”

Thanks for your attention.

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills